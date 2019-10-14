NORTH PORT - North Port Police Department reported early Monday that a missing child was located in Venice.
Kyle A. Spicer, 11, had last been seen by witnesses between 1:30- 2 p.m. Sunday "in the area of River Road and U.S. 41," North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said in a news release on Sunday night.
On Monday morning, Taylor announced he'd been located in Venice.
"He is now with his parents," the news release said.
"The young man was picked up by someone Sunday who had good intentions of contacting authorities Monday. A fellow church member put two and two together early this morning after seeing the info on Facebook, calling us immediately," the news release said. "If you find a child, please call 911, we have the resources and info you need."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.