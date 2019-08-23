William Salyer

William Salyer

William Salyer

 William Salyer

SARASOTA - A man who was missing for days and considered a "missing endangered adult" was located more than 48 hours after he was last seen, officials said. 

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said William “T” Salyer, 49, of Sarasota, was found in the city during the day on Thursday. 

He'd last been seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday at his home on the 3000 block of Ridge Avenue.

Officials didn't release any other information on his condition other than to say he was "safely located."

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments