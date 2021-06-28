NORTH PORT — A toddler died at a North Port home after a parent discovered the child at the bottom of a pool, police reported Monday.
Police and emergency crews were called to a home on the 4700 block of Pan American Boulevard at 4:15 p.m. Saturday for a possible drowning.
A 2-year-old child, who had been unaccounted for about 15 minutes, was found at the bottom of the pool, reports show.
A parent jumped into the pool and began CPR on the child, and called 911. When emergency workers arrived, the child was unresponsive.
An EMS crew transported the child to Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, where the child was pronounced deceased.
Police contacted a victim advocate for the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.