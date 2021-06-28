Police lights

NORTH PORT — A toddler died at a North Port home after a parent discovered the child at the bottom of a pool, police reported Monday. 

Police and emergency crews were called to a home on the 4700 block of Pan American Boulevard at 4:15 p.m. Saturday for a possible drowning. 

A 2-year-old child, who had been unaccounted for about 15 minutes, was found at the bottom of the pool, reports show.

A parent jumped into the pool and began CPR on the child, and called 911. When emergency workers arrived, the child was unresponsive.

An EMS crew transported the child to Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, where the child was pronounced deceased. 

Police contacted a victim advocate for the family. 

0
0
0
1
0

Load comments