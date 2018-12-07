NORTH PORT — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest and recovered weapons lost in the recent burglary of a detective’s vehicle.
Authorities took into custody David Byrd Jr., 18, of Manatee County on Thursday in connection to the theft, investigators said.
The sniper rifle stolen out of the vehicle was recovered Thursday morning and the 9mm duty weapon along with other stolen items were found Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.
So far, Byrd has been the only one named in connection to the robbery, although the office said it is an active investigation.
Byrd previously lived in North Port and had attended North Port High School. He is facing two counts of larceny from a law enforcement vehicle of over $300, two counts of dealing in stolen property and destroying of evidence.
On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office reported that Brian Keane, a longtime veteran of the department who was both a detective and SWAT team member, left the vehicle unlocked overnight on Monday at his North Port home. On Tuesday, he reported his Sig Saur 226 9mm duty weapon and an Accuracy International AT 308 sniper rifle were missing — along with an undisclosed amount of ammunition.
The sheriff’s office did not provide where the crime happened citing policy that the address of a law enforcement officer could not be disclosed.
Keane has worked 10 years on the SWAT team and has specialized weapons due to his position at the sheriff’s office. On Wednesday, Sheriff Tom Knight was upset at Keane’s irresponsibility.
“To say that I’m upset would be mild,” Knight told the Sun on Wednesday.
Knight said the incident would be dealt with internally.
Byrd has been arrested once before in Sarasota County. In April, he was arrested in North Port for armed burglary of a dwelling, grand theft of a firearm and larceny of less than $3,000 but more than $500.
According to the Sarasota County Clerk of the Court, Byrd committed the crime in December 2017 while he was a minor.
North Port Police records show that Byrd had gone “car hopping” with two other teens in Heron Creek. “Car hopping” is a phrase for burglarizing vehicles to try to find items to steal.
The trio entered several vehicles and a witness said Byrd was seen carrying a black case.
Reports show the case contained a black Ruger SR9c 9mm handgun. The group broke into five cars in December and were caught on camera walking through Heron Creek.
The April case is still open in Sarasota County Court system with a jury trial scheduled for January, according to the Clerk of the Courts. Byrd entered a plea of not guilty in regards to that case.
Bryd’s alleged crime is not uncommon in the city of North Port or in Sarasota County, according to North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor.
Taylor said home burglaries are becoming less common, but thieves are targeting vehicles.
“Typically, it’s young kids and they go to the unlocked vehicles,” Taylor said.
He said they usually will try multiple cars passing up the locked up cars in favor of the open ones and stealing anything of value. Taylor recommends residents should make it a habit to make sure vehicles are locked before going to bed.
While home burglaries are not as prevalent, Taylor stressed residents should lock up their homes and not leave sliding glass doors, garage doors or other entry points unlocked or open.
“It’s very rare we’ll see someone smash a window,” Taylor said.
He said due to home security systems like doorbell cameras becoming common, it’s less likely for house burglaries.
Byrd was being held on a $31,500 bond Thursday.
(1) comment
Well, good luck for that Detective that the stolen weapons were recovered. That might have saved his job. Not sure if Sheriff Knight would have fired him if the weapons were not recovered, but the fact that the County has them back has to help the Detective's case. Maybe he will get off easy now, 2 week suspension or so.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.