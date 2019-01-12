The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Caleb Inan Alvarado, 18, 3400 block of Nakoosa Street, North Port. Driving without a license. Bond:$2,000.
Jillian Andel, 34, 1000 block of Sunset Drive, Venice. Larceny, grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
William Bindley, 36, 1200 South Indie Drive, Venice. Petite theft, second degree, moving traffic violation while license suspended; reckless driving, damage to person or property. Bond: $500.
Bruce Cuthbert, 42, 9000 South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Trespassing, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: None.
Steven Deming, 28, 200 block of Holly Road, Venice. Probation violation, trafficking in stolen property, false information to a pawn broker. Bond: none.
Laurence Hastings Jr., 31, 4600 block of Forlono Circle, North Port. Probation violation, aggravated assault upon a person 65 or older, resisting an officer w/violence. Bond: None
Kyle Owens, 28, 300 block of Gulf Breeze, Venice. Fraud, uttering a false instrument (forged check). Bond: $1,500.
Travis Taylor, 34, 21000 block of Meehan, Port Charlotte. Grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500
The North Port Police reported the following arrests:
Heidi L. Casterline, 42, 7500 block of Henchley Street, North Port. Reckless driving, damage to person or property. Bond: $120.
Steven Cristella, 27, 3700 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Cocaine possession with intent to sell, drug equipment possession and/or use. Driving with license suspended, first offense. Bond: $620.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission reported the following arrest:
Lavell Hall, 27, 7000 block of Mifflin Street, Englewood. DWI, refusal to submit. Bond: none.
