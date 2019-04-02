NORTH PORT - North Port authorities reported Tuesday morning that Timothy Rice has turned himself into police.
Rice, 41, a convicted sexual predator, arrived at Sarasota County Sheriff's Office on Monday night for a count of sexual offender violation: sex offender within 300 feet of children.
"The incident surrounds his visit to a local pool where he brought toys to play with children there. Rice was recently arrested in Charlotte County on the same charges," North Port Police said in a news release. "The investigation is ongoing and with more information more charges could be coming."
Rice is a resident of the 2500 block of Rushmore Street in North Port.
The new charge is based on the October incident at The Woodlands in Cedar Grove.
Anyone with information on Rice and other "inappropriate activity," is urged to call North Port Police Detective Chris Maki at 941-429-7323 or cmaki@northportpd.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.