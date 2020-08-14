NORTH PORT — A 19-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after exposing himself to children and trying to get them to perform sex acts, police say.
Nicholas Kanchurin of the 2700 block of Canoe Lane was being held Friday at the Sarasota County Jail on five charges, including kidnapping a victim under 13 for a lewd act, because he moved a child to the side of a house and confined the child while he masturbated and fondled the child, records show.
The charges stem from interviews with two children, but police reports show that others may have been involved.
"It's obviously concerning when someone influences the innocence of children," said North Port spokesman Josh Taylor.
North Port detectives arrested Kanchurin on Thursday following an investigation that began July 31, when the mother of one of the alleged victims called police. Detectives filed four charges against Kanchurin. The investigation led detectives to a second child and an additional lewd charge.
One of the children also told detectives Kanchurin committed lewd acts "toward other juveniles around same time," records show.
Three of the charges carried a bond of $7,500, but two charges were listed with no bond, according to Sarasota County Jail records. Kanchurin has an arraignment date set for Sept. 25.
