NORTH PORT - There is an increased presence of authorities along area highways today.
North Port and other area authorities are scouring up and down Interstate 75 and other major roads today looking for an apparently crashed vehicle.
Authorities received a phone call initially from Jacksonville of a person saying they were in a Facebook video conversation with a man who they knew saying they were trapped in a white sedan.
The caller said the man was trapped in a car that was upside down at or near a North Port exit. It was not clear which exit nor was it stated if it was definitely off the interstate.
"Units are currently looking for a crashed vehicle with a possible injured subject inside," North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor stated. "All information we are getting is third party and communications between the complainant and the subject are via Facebook Messenger."
Along with North Port Police, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and Charlotte County Sheriff's Office are assisting.
Officials can not verify if a vehicle has crashed. - This story will be updated.
