NORTH PORT - A man walked into the Dick's Sporting Goods Store in Cocoplum Village Shops on Aug. 1 - loaded his arms with goods - and walked out the front doors without paying.
It was part of a disturbing trend.
Authorities suspect North Port is being hit by visiting thieves who stop by to rob merchants and then quickly flee the city via Interstate 75.
At the sporting goods store, the thief loaded his arms with sporting apparel and then nonchalantly walked out.
Alarms were sounded, but the man quickly put his merchandise in a Kia Soul vehicle and fled the area.
Two days later, four masked men entered a 24-hour Circle K service station on Toledo Blade Boulevard and stole cigarettes and cash.
Criminals in North Port? Or criminals visiting North Port?
"We can't be sure but we suspect these are visitors," said Josh Taylor, a spokesman for the police department. "For example, similar crimes have taken place at Dick's in Fort Myers."
In the case of the Circle K robbery on Toledo Blade, the same group is believed to have pulled a similar robbery in Bradenton 90 minutes after the incident in North Port.
Taylor said it is believed the four robbers are operating out of Tampa.
Taylor said he hopes that North Port is not seen as a base for crime, but a victim of I-75's quick access in and out of the city.
