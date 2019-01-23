NORTH PORT - A student was arrested early Wednesday after allegedly bringing a gun to North Port High School.
According to North Port Police, the incident began about 9:40 a.m. when an assistant principal at North Port High School told authorities a boy on campus had a black handgun.
The school was put on a "limited lockdown" while officers attempted to locate the student. "Numerous staff members" saw the suspect running toward the front of the building, authorities said.
The boy, who is 15 and from North Port, was caught running up Price Boulevard near North Port Utilities.
The redacted report states the suspect was handcuffed and taken back to the school's SRO office where school officials spoke with him. The teenager told them where he threw the gun and noted it was unloaded, according to the report.
This story will be updated.
