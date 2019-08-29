North Port search warrant Aug. 29, 2019

North Port Police officers conduct a search warrant Thursday morning for a man in a home along Blocton Road.

By TOM HARMENING

Staff Writer

NORTH PORT — Law enforcement converged on a home in the 3000 block of Blocton Road on Thursday morning to serve a search warrant.

The home, in a quiet neighborhood near the Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club at Bobcat Trail and Toledo Blade Elementary School, was surrounded by North Port Police and other agencies at 7:30 a.m.

Members of the department’s Special Response Team and Criminal Investigations Unit took part. Other city Fire Rescue units were on standby while the officers entered and searched the home.

The warrant was connected to a felony aggravated battery, according to Josh Taylor, spokesman for the North Port Police Department.

Taylor said the incident “was an isolated one and there is no threat to the public.”

