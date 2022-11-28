Florence Charles

Florence Charles, 90, sings to the crowd at the HEARTS luncheon. 

NORTH PORT — Florence Charles sang the gospel song "He Touched Me" to police officers, firefighters, caregivers, volunteers and her friends at the HEARTS luncheon.

The soon-to-be 91-year-old gripped the microphone and lifted her other hand in praise. Some sang along with her. 


Ruby Duclet

North Port Police Department HEARTS volunteer Ruby Duclet hugs Alan Hubbard at the recent luncheon. She calls him at home to ensure he's doing OK.
Cheif Todd Garrison

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison sings "You Were Always On My Mind" as he serves lunch at the recent HEARTS luncheon at the VFW Post 8203 in North Port.

