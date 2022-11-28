NORTH PORT — Florence Charles sang the gospel song "He Touched Me" to police officers, firefighters, caregivers, volunteers and her friends at the HEARTS luncheon.
The soon-to-be 91-year-old gripped the microphone and lifted her other hand in praise. Some sang along with her.
Charles was one of several honored guest at the annual pre-Thanksgiving dinner prepared by VFW Post 8203 members and sponsored by the North Port Police Department.
Charles, a 37-year North Port resident, is enrolled in the HEARTS program. HEARTS is Helping Ensure Active Response by Telephoning Seniors. Its volunteer calls Charles and other North Port residents who live alone checked on behalf of the police department.
If the person doesn’t answer an officer makes a well-being check at the person's home.
Charles said it's because of the HEARTS program that she's able to still live alone.
"They care about me, they love me," said the retired Realtor. "I have a caregiver, too, but I love my morning call everyday."
The program is intended for seniors age 60 and over who may live alone, be disabled, have little or no contact with others on a daily basis, or may have a medical condition that makes them vulnerable or who may not be able to get out of the house easily.
Bill Natale has been calling six to eight people daily as a volunteer for three years.
"It's good to meet and talk to the people at the luncheon, you get to put a face with the person on the other end of the phone," said the 90-year-old.
Former New York police officer and NPPD volunteer Ruby Duclet calls Alan Hubbard to make sure he's all right. Hubbard's eyes lit up when he saw her at the recent turkey dinner luncheon. They hugged.
"Watching me is a fulltime job," Hubbard, 85, joked. "I have two caregivers Ken Murphy and Donna Walters. I've had four back surgeries. I have diabetes. I have a service dog who can tell when my sugar gets too low. But he can't call for help for me. That's why I like the daily phone call so that someone knows I'm alive. I have a caregiver for each of my ailments. When everything goes wrong, the paramedics show up. I am really blessed."
After Hurricane Ian ravaged the region, many elderly locals either left the area to live with relatives or are staying locally with friends. However, the North Port Police Department encourages anyone who is living alone and needs a daily phone call to sign up for the free program.
Longtime dispatcher Mandy Lorenz runs the program. She also serves the cake and gives out gifts to guests during the event. NPPD Chief Todd Garrison and North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus and their crew, along with Commissioner Debbie McDowell served all guests this year.
"We are here to help," Lorenz said. "We know there might be someone who just moved here and doesn't have family and needs to be checked on. We have volunteers, we can do it. They benefit from knowing that someone in the community cares about their wellbeing."
Calls are made Monday through Sunday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. If the call recipient does not answer the phone, volunteers are trained to take necessary steps, which may include contacting a list of emergency contacts or dispatching emergency personnel.
Participants may also be referred by family, friends, social workers, discharge planners, clergy and other organizations serving the needs of the elderly.
For more information on the HEARTS program or to sign up someone who lives alone, call Lorenz at 941-429-7341.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.