Staff Report
NORTH PORT — Students leaving classes at Cranberry Elementary School on Thursday were met by authorities who were attempting to track down a man who ran from police.
Robert Steven Harrelson, 41, is being sought on a number of felonies for drugs and weapons, North Port Police said in a social media posting.
“Residents in the South Cranberry Blvd/Spice Lane area may notice a high police presence,” the North Port Police Department said in a social media statement as of 5:15 p.m.
It said Harrelson fled on foot. Officers at the scene initially described him to be wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and red and white shoes.
A perimeter was established in the area and the school was put “into a limited lockdown at dismissal due to nearby police activity,” Sarasota County Schools spokeswoman Tracey Beeker said.
By 5:20 p.m., students had all left the school and were safely home while aftercare pickup continued as planned, she said.
North Port Police would not let students leave “who walk or ride home alone from Cranberry Elementary school into the area, so please expect some delays,” the North Port Police said.
“If you live in the area please lock your doors and stay inside your residence until we give the all clear.”
K-9 and helicopter units were working through the early evening to search for Harrelson.
“If you see him, please call 911,” authorities said Thursday night.
