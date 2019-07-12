The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Larry Boydston, 18, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: narcotics equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $15,000.
Alexis Tipp, 18, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Justin Richardson, 38, 100 block of West Green Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted Florida felon. Bond: $50,000.
Seth VanSciver, 37, 1100 block of Maple Street, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
Troy Wheeler, 30, 4500 block of Beneva Road, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended, violation of financial responsibility law, hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to register a motor vehicle, burglary of unoccupied conveyance, burglary of occupied structure, unarmed. Bond: $15,360.
Aaron Poll, 39, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $2,000.
Stephanie Craven, 32, 5000 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charge: larceny, petit theft, first degree, property under $300. Bond: $5,000.
Richard Deemer, 29, 300 block of Alligator Place, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession, possession of more than 20 grams, moving traffic violation, driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Marc Chase, 21, 6100 block of Hoffman Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500.
Dylan Whit, 21, 3300 block of Meadow Run Terrace, Venice. Charges: DUI, nonmoving traffic violation, financial responsibility law violation, driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $740.
