The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Valerie Burke, 28, 1300 block of South River Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond; $15,000.
Steve Dilg, 57, 200 block of Bahia Vista Street, Englewood. Charge: trespassing, property. Bond: $500.
Joshua Fedga, 25, 200 block of Palmetto Road, Venice. Charge: obstructing an officer, without violence. Bond: None.
Sarah Matrango, 31, 6200 block of Mount Calm Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, fleeing, eluding a felony. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Stephen Houser, 31, 3500 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.
Joshua Graves, 32, 5500 block of Thyre Street, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
