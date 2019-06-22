The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Valerie Burke, 28, 1300 block of South River Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond; $15,000.

Steve Dilg, 57, 200 block of Bahia Vista Street, Englewood. Charge: trespassing, property. Bond: $500.

Joshua Fedga, 25, 200 block of Palmetto Road, Venice. Charge: obstructing an officer, without violence. Bond: None.

Sarah Matrango, 31, 6200 block of Mount Calm Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, fleeing, eluding a felony. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Stephen Houser, 31, 3500 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.

Joshua Graves, 32, 5500 block of Thyre Street, North Port.  Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

Compiled by Tom Harmening

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments