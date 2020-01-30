The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Manuel Archilla, 50, 2700 block of Cartwright Lane, North Port. Charge: Out of state fugitive. Bond: None.
Dominick Anthony Cappucio, 30, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charges: Carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, possession or use of drug equipment, contempt of court: operating a motorcycle without a license. Bond: $4,000.
Tyler Ray Carlan, 28, 3000 block of SW County Road 768, Arcadia. Charges: Grand theft of motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Wanitchaya Kulachai, 45, 8700 block of Agress Ave., North Port. Charge: Writ of bodily attachment of non support. Bond: $252.
Matthew Joseph Michaels, 38, 400 block of Euclid St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI serious bodily injury to another, five counts of DUI damage to property or person, unlawful blood alcohol refusal to submit DUI test after license suspended, hit and run failure to stop at crash involving serious bodily injury. Bond: $11,100.
Michael Edward Schultz, 31, 8500 block of Rarsul Ave., North Port. Charge: Driving while license is suspended. Bond: $120.
Kelly Aaron Thompson, 36, 8200 block of San Jacinto Ave., North Port. Charge: Battery intentional touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $3,000.
Robert Henry Folkerts, 80, 20700 block of Granlago Drive, Venice. Charge: Battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: None.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Adam Kenneth Neider, 30, 100 block of Aquila St., Nokomis. Charge: Possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond: $7,500.
Adam Kenneth Neider, 30, 100 block of Aquila St., Nokomis. Charge: Possession of stolen property, drivers license or ID card. Bond: $1,500.
Steven Michael Terrell Jr., 35, 3200 block of Mill Run Court, North Port. Charge: Failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: None.
Christina Marie West, 39, 1000 block of Elaine Lane, Venice. Charge: probation violation: grand theft more than $300 less than $500. Bond: None.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Teresa Lynn Ekleberry, 49, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation: felon with a gun, concealed weapon, or ammo. Bond: None.
Stacey Lee Gutzler, 30, 2500 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: larceny petty theft more than $100 less than $750, resisting an officer without violence, probation violation larceny petty theft first offence. Bond: $1,000.
Ashley Marie Haffer, 24, 1400 block of Fireside St. Port Charlotte. Charge: Driving while license is suspended second or subsequent offense. Bond: $120.
Compiled By Briana Kwasnik
