A former Charlotte High School teacher has been found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with a child and received his sentence on Thursday.
Brendan William Toop, 40, of North Port, will serve four years in prison, according to the State Attorney’s Office, followed by eight years of sex offender probation. Toop will also be designated a sexual predator for life and forfeit his state pension.
Toop was hired by the school district in 2005 as a substitute teacher with no previous teaching experience. He was a longtime JV football coach at CHS through 2018.
The former teacher was charged in connection with an incident from 2017 on the CHS campus. He initiated contact with a student through text messages and social media. When he met with the student in a classroom, Toop locked the door and invited the student into a closet. He then locked the closet door and committed sexual battery against the student, according to investigators.
The Punta Gorda Police Department became aware of these events after the student graduated, leading to an investigation and Toop’s arrest in July 2020.
Toop was put on paid administrative leave by the school district starting from December 2019, according to school officials, shortly after rumors about his behavior began to be more widely known.
The Daily Sun spoke to the woman who sparked the investigation last year. She said Toop was her economics professor when she was 17.
“He was definitely a little flirty, but being a 17-year-old, I didn’t pick up on it,” she said.
The woman said Toop began to message her on social media after she turned 18 and graduated from high school. He told her that he was attracted to her while she was his student and expressed a desire to pursue a relationship with her. Toop was already married and had children of his own.
The woman later spoke out and posted screenshots of her interaction with Toop on social media.
After the post spread, at least two students came forward with accusations that Toop sexually battered them, and the law enforcement investigation began.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.