NORTH PORT — North Port Police arrested 32-year-old Jonathan Linfante on charges of child abuse, after a school resource officer contacted the police and the Department of Children and Families.
The child told investigators Linfante whipped him with a belt, after the man found him texting his friends under a blanket. He told investigators Linfante beat him more than 10 times on his legs, and had redness on his stomach from it. According to the affidavit, the child told investigators Linfante returned to his room 30 minutes to an hour later and started punching him in his arm and chest area.
The child told investigators a week prior Linfante held him up by the neck for five to 10 seconds, grabbed a hammer and threatened to smash his hand. He added when his stepmom took away the hammer from Linfante, he grabbed a knife and threatened to cut off the boy’s “favorite finger,” the affidavit said.
The child told investigators his friend saw the bruises on him and reported it. According to the affidavit, Linfante told the boy not to tell anyone, and to wear gym clothes to school, so when he changed, no one would see.
Officers met with the vice principal and school police officer at the boy’s school and were told he had no disciplinary action the entire school year, but his behavior had changed significantly.
Linfante was arrested Wednesday on charges of child abuse without great bodily harm. He was booked in the Sarasota County Jail with a bail of $7,500.
