NORTH PORT — Authorities are investigating the death of an infant in North Port, police reported Wednesday.

North Port Police Department and North Port Fire Rescue responded early Tuesday to a call about an unconscious 5-month-old child.

Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Minardi Street at 4:10 a.m. and administered CPR to the child.

"Unfortunately, the child could not be revived," North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said in a news release. 

The child's mother told authorities she fell asleep breastfeeding and awoke to find the infant was not breathing, according to the news release.

Taylor distributed a nearly completely redacted report of the investigation, only revealing the time it happened, the block where it happened, and the fact a few photographs were taken by investigators at the scene. 

The North Port Police Department is working with the Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office to conclude this investigation.

The case remains open. Further details would not be revealed at this time, authorities said.

