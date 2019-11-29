North Port police nail 23 in shoplifting sting

It was more like Black Friday shopping for those busted in a sweep by North Port police.
The department’s “Operation Asset” netted 23 men and women allegedly shoplifting at retailers along the U.S. 41 corridor this week. The arrests also brought in some guns and drugs over the four days running from Nov. 19-22.
Police issued tickets and warnings to those inside the arrest circle, which included alleged members of an organized ring working Florida, according to North Port’s public information officer Josh Taylor.
“Peel back the onion and (you) start to find things,” Taylor said of what investigators uncovered during the sting at big-box retailers.
Anticipating criminals targeting North Port in busy pre-holiday shopping, the police department’s Special Operations Division began planning for them. They worked with loss prevention at retailers such as Walmart, Home Depot and others with huge floorplans and lots of small things of value to conceal, mislabel or slip past self-checkout lanes, Taylor said.
Once a theft was detected or the perpetrator had left the building, North Port officers pounced. Some $1,500 in merchandise was recovered. And a felon with handguns was arrested, as well. Drugs were also confiscated.
Retailers estimate that American businesses lose about $35 million a day to shoplifters. And it’s a double-whammy, as those costs are passed along to customers, and cities and large retailers with a reputation for lax security also get swarmed by casual and professional crooks, police agencies report. Proactive measures can counter that.
In a social media posting of the arrests by North Port police, Taylor noted: “This is the wrong city to attempt to rip off. We’re watching!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.