The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reports the following arrests:

Jeffrey Louis Deshields, 47, 8300 block of Bumford Avenue, North Port. Criminal registration (not arrested).

Karen Wojcik Franklin, 34, 600 block of Ravenna Street, Venice. Charges: Cocaine possession, drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Frederick Mark Adams, 69, 1300 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI alcohol/drugs. Bond: $120.

Tamara Saneka Lake, 37, Venice. Charge: Trespassing/structure. Bond: $2,000.

