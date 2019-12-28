The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reports the following arrests:
Jeffrey Louis Deshields, 47, 8300 block of Bumford Avenue, North Port. Criminal registration (not arrested).
Karen Wojcik Franklin, 34, 600 block of Ravenna Street, Venice. Charges: Cocaine possession, drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Frederick Mark Adams, 69, 1300 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI alcohol/drugs. Bond: $120.
Tamara Saneka Lake, 37, Venice. Charge: Trespassing/structure. Bond: $2,000.
