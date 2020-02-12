The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Nicole Starr Hines, 30, 200 block of Venice East St., Venice. Charges: Three counts of fraud: impersonation: use or possess ID of another person without consent, larceny petty theft second-degree third offense. Bond: $6,000.
Andrea Lynn Piediscalzo, 33, 200 block of Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charges: Three counts of use or possession ID of another person without consent. Bond: $4,500.
Lilla Schlaga, 29, 2500 block of Sheila Lane, North Port. Charge: Possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
Hubert Sutnik, 34, 400 block of Monza Ave., North Port. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
James Bruce Cardwell, 61, 4200 block of E. Alfa TE, North Port. Charge: Battery: touch or strike (domestic). Bond: None.
Andrew Robert James Greer, 19, 3800 block of Trenton Lane, North Port. Charges: Moving traffic violation: drive while license is suspended death/serious injury, prisoner escape or attempted escape, damage property: over $200 under $1,000. Bond: $9,500.
Anthony Alonso Holbert, 60, 3300 block of Montclair Circle, North Port. Charge: Moving traffic violation: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
Heather Nicole Kassay, 35, 11600 block of SW Lemon Ave., Arcadia. Charge: Moving traffic violation: driving while license is suspended third violation. Bond: $1,500.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
