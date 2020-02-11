The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Theofane James Deamon, 32, 200 block of Harbor Drive, Venice. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Roy Walter Larsen Jr., 31, 2000 block of Candace Estates St., Port Charlotte. Charge: Contempt of Court: Driving while license is suspended first conviction. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
William Jesse Clements, 29, 4500 block of Enid Lane, North Port. Charge: Probation violation: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.
— Complied by Brianna Kwasnik.
