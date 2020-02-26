North Port, FL (34287)

Today

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.