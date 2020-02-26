The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Chase Morgan Young, 35, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: Probation violation: larceny petty theft, carrying concealed weapon, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
Marlene Kay Hogeland, 73, 2300 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Trespassing: failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
Michael George Mcvey, 53, 7500 block of Oxwood St., North Port. Charge: Driving while license is suspended revocation status. Bond: none.
Philip Elliott Figarsky, 61, 1800 block of Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI unlawful blood alcohol 0.15% or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Tyler William Kirby, 18, 3300 block of Sikeston Ave., North Port. Charge: Probation violation: grand theft more than $300 less than $5,000. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Michael David Kaczmarek, 39, 1200 block of Yawl Way, Venice. Charge: Operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: none.
Richard Alan Stanhope Jr., 56, 900 block of W. Cayman, Venice. Charge: Fleeing law enforcement with lights siren active. Bond: $1,500.
Keenan L Smith, 39, 300 block of E. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: Out-of-state fugitive: Kenosha County, Washington. Bond: none.
- Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
