The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Brian Michael Miller, 38, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charge: Possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.

Jaime Roberto Pacheco, 34, 300 block of Baytree Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: Petty theft first-degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Linda Headford Gray, 57, 5200 block of Bullard St., North Port. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older (domestic). Bond: None.

William Benjamin Lehan, 39, 3400 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: Probation violation: possession of controlled substance. Bond: None.

Paul Manuel Viveiros, 67, 3500 block of S. Cranberry Blvd., North Port. Charge: Probation violation: possession of controlled substance. Bond: None.

Juan Rogelio Villagomez, 37, 4600 block of Cumbano St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments