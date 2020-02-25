The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Brian Michael Miller, 38, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charge: Possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
Jaime Roberto Pacheco, 34, 300 block of Baytree Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: Petty theft first-degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Linda Headford Gray, 57, 5200 block of Bullard St., North Port. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older (domestic). Bond: None.
William Benjamin Lehan, 39, 3400 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: Probation violation: possession of controlled substance. Bond: None.
Paul Manuel Viveiros, 67, 3500 block of S. Cranberry Blvd., North Port. Charge: Probation violation: possession of controlled substance. Bond: None.
Juan Rogelio Villagomez, 37, 4600 block of Cumbano St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.