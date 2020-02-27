The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Gabriel Rivera, 45, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.

Sarah Elizabeth Matrango, 32, 6200 block of Montcalm Ave., North Port. Charges: Petty theft second-degree first offense, two counts of resisting an officer without violence, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,120. 

Lauri Lynn Miller, 40, 5500 block of Trumpet St., North Port. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (meth). Bond: $1,500.

Kevin Walter Schultz, 33, 8500 block of Raoul Ave., North Port. Charge: Probation violation: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none. 

Michael Edward Schultz, 31, 8500 block of Rarsul Ave., North Port. Charges: Possession and or use of drug equipment, contempt of court: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500. 

Jesse Allen Stackhouse, 29, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Douglas James Callegari, 58, 8600 block of Lancelot Ave., North Port. Charge: Driving while license is suspended habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.

Samuel James Fox, 22, 6200 block of Sooner St., North Port. Charge: Aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Bond: none.

Aaron William Iliou, 22, 4200 block of Wooley Ave., North Port. Charge: Contempt of Court: no driver's license. Bond: none.

Brian Patrick Leslie, 46, 20200 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: Probation violation: DUI alcohol or drugs second offense. Bond: $5,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Keith Edwin Shaffer, 47, 5200 block of Kent Road, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court: no driver's license. Bond: $200.

The Florida Department of Lottery reported the following arrests:

Keith Edwin Shaffer, 47, 5200 block of Kent Road, Venice. Charge: Larceny petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: $120.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

