The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests: 

Nicholas Aaron Knudson, 23, 27400 block of Obidus St., Punta Gorda. Charge: Operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $120.

Jason Edward Koski, 37, 7900 block of Minardi St., North Port. Charges: Fraud-swindle: obtain property of $50,000 or more, embezzle: false entry in books of business entity. Bond: $21,500.

Tabatha Mae Jackson, 36, 3400 block of Albenga Lane, North Port. Charge: Possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Luke George Cadle, 25, 500 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: Probation violation: Widman Act: possession of controlled substance/possession of marijuana. Bond: None. 

Lawrence Mitchell Parkin, 47, 600 block Michigan Drive, Venice. Charge: Possession or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: None.

Tad David Funk, 48, 300 block of Ortiz Blvd., North Port. Charges: Domestic battery, Crimes against person: harm public servant or family. Bond: $7,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests: 

Shawn Stefan Bettis, 36, 500 block of S. Armada Road, Venice. Charge:DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.

Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests: 

Victoria Marie Thamer, 61, 1500 block of Bayshore Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI damage to property or person, refusal to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $1,000.

