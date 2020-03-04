The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Kevin Allen Boyer, 51, 1300 block of Jupiter Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court: fraud/swindle/obtain property over $20,000. Bond: $1,000.

Kevin Allen Boyer, 51, 1300 block of Jupiter Road, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant: Charlotte County: grand theft person 65 years or older. Bond: $7,000.

Frank Jesse Crouse II, 33, 800 block of Riviera Blvd., Venice. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.

Arek Michael Naudascher, 24, 3700 block of Rockman St., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant: DeSoto County. (original charge: driving while license is suspended-first offense). Bond: $4,000. 

Michael Charles Robinson Jr., 40, 5200 block of Spoonhill Road, North Port. Charges: two counts of contempt of court: writ of bodily attachment non-payment of child support. Bond: $640.

Teal Lee Thomson, 29, 5700 block of Oxalis St., Venice. Charge: battery touch or strike (domestic). Bond: None.

Clinton Joseph Michael, 41, 300 block of Camillia Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: larceny petty theft second degree- first offense, resisting an officer without violence, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,120.

Clinton Joseph Michael, 41, 300 block of Camillia Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of probation violation: possession of controlled substance, probation violation: larceny second conviction. Bond: None.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Keith Michel Hanenian II, 26, 8000 block of Cristobal Ave., North Port. Charge: larceny petty theft first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $500.

Cory Ann Paine, 26, 16200 block of Orrick Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: Contempt of court: third DUI within 10 years, DUI and damage, second subsequent offense driving while license is suspended, refusal to test. Bond: $25,000.

Steven Daniel Questel, 31, 5900 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charges: probation violation: sell, manufacture or delivering methamphetamine, probation violation: sell, manufacture, or delivering other schedule I and II, convicted felon with gun or ammunition, probation violation: heroin sale, manufacture or deliver, sale, manufacture of deliver methamphetamine. Bond: None.

Amanda Jane Thomas, 29, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription methamphetamine, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

