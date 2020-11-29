The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Harvey Bounds III, 55, 60 block of Pinehurst Place, Rotonda West. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.
Lawrence William Brady, 48, 500 block of N.E. 44th St., Boca Raton. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
Richard Castillo, 29, 4900 block of Palmetto St., Arcadia. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $7,500.
James Louis Grace, 41, 6500 block of Coliseum Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,513.
Lauren Rene Lent, 37, 2400 block of Linton Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Sean Patrick Manown, 30, 5400 block of Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota. Charges: county ordinance violation, resisting officer without violence and loitering. Bond: $3,000.
Jennifer Olissa Scaff, 47, 400 block of Eland Drive, North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Gregory Donald Stevens, 37, 3300 block of Holcomb Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor and two underlying charges: Bond: $4,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Amanda Jane Alvord, 31, 7500 block of Mesa St., North Port. Charge: possession of methamphetamine. Bond: none.
Sarah Joan Boley, 43, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $1,500.
Joseph Louis Cirino Louis, Jr., 46, 1500 block of Crest Drive, Englewood. Charge: aggravated domestic battery. Bond: none.
Joseph Michael Egan, 62, 500 block of Artist Ave., Englewood. Charges: domestic battery by touch or strike, battery by touch or strike, larceny and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,200.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Chloe Rae Burger, 28, 2200 block of S. Pennsylvania Terrace, North Port. Charge: contempt of court, violation of financial responsibility for property damage. Bond: $200.
Ryan Michael Doran, 33, 6200 block of Hoffman St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Carlos Felipe Suruy-Ziquin, 28, of Bradenton. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Shaun-Michael Barron, 30, 600 block of S. Sun North Lakes Blvd., Lake Placid. Charges: DUI and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $620.
Alfonzo Espinoza, 36, 2900 block of S.E. Ami Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Shannon Marlene Fern, 49, 1400 block of Magnolia St, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, four counts of possession of a harmful new legend drug, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $14,000.
Reginald Bernard Hatcher, Jr., 400 block of N. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of resisting officer without violence, possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, trafficking of amphetamine or methamphetamine and two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: $50,000.
William Curtis Johnson, 62, of Pinecrest Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
Melinda Sue Palon, 27, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Joseph Kent Romero, 28, 300 block of San Carlos Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and larceny. Bond: $15,120.
