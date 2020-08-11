The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Nicole Marie Crea, 30, 4000 block of Wooley Avenue, North Port. Charges: Larceny, petty theft, second-degree. Bond: $1,500.
Alanah Marion Mazzucco, 29, 200 block of Ridley Lane, North Port. Charges: Contempt of court; failure to appear/property damage, financial responsibility. Bond: $200.
Yuliya Mikhaylovna Stanek, 60, 3000 block of Cordova Terrace, North Port. Charges: Battery on a person 65 or older/domestic violence. Bond: None
Michael Steven Dale III, 23, 2200 block of Sandalwood Drive, Venice. Charges: Criminal registration.
Zachary Allen Gardner, 28, 1000 block of Sunrise Road, Venice. Charges: Lee County warrant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DUI, stalking. Bond: None.
Tabitha Mae Jackson, 37, 3400 block of Albenga Lane, North Port. Charges: Trespassing/property, not a structure. Bond: $500.
Alice May Schlenther, 42, 300 block of Alligator Place, Venice. Charges: Probation violation/possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.
