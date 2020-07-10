The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jordan Alexander Chuck, 25, 700 block of Pineland Avenue, Venice. Charges: Administrative hold for ICE, or Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. Bond: In custody.
John M. Cooper, 41, 1800 block of Rival Terrace, North Port. Charges: Criminal registration.
James Thomas Dethloff, 29, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance (meth). Bond: $1,500.
Dustin Rhoades Harvick, 37, 70 block of Strasburg Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: (Sarasota County Sheriff's Office) Contracting business without a certificate/prior conviction, larceny less than $100,000. Bond: $9,000.
Dustin Earl Mason, 35, 6300 block of Safford Terrace, North Port. Charges: Battery/domestic. Bond: None.
Priscilla A. Nuckels, 35, 4300 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charges: Contempt of court, failure to appear/no valid driver's license. Bond: $200.
David Scott Ponce, 52, 400 block of Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charges: Traffic violation with a suspended license. Bond: None.
Katharine Mary Reigeluth, 33, 5000 block of Southern Pine Circle, Venice. Charges: Marijuana possession-intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a church/school, delivery of Schedule 3 drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $24,500.
Amanda Jane Thomas, 29, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charges: Probation violation/battery/touch or strike. Bond: None.
Courtney Jenay Wilkinson, 32, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: None.
