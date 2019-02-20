NORTH PORT — A fire damaged a house in the 4600 block of Powell Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
North Port fire officials said a pool pump caught fire and the flames spread up the back of the home, spreading thick smoke throughout the attic of the residence.
Two adults and three family pets were able to escape the house without injury, according to officials.
“There was a considerable amount of smoke in the house,” North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor said. “It needs a lot of venting.”
Firefighters were called to the residence at 2:50 p.m.
