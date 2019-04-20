NORTH PORT — Electronic locks, showing IDs on demand and having staff watch those in pools are three measures being taken in the wake of strangers approaching children swimming.
At the Jockey Club pool in North Port, a large sign by the entrance states that “IDs are required,” although a simple locked gate was all that was blocking access by the public.
No one was in the pool on Friday afternoon.
Josh Taylor, spokesperson for The North Port Police Department, said all the extra precautions being taken are good, but many strangers obtain access through the politeness of others.
“In the case of one sexual predator,” Taylor said, “the man motioned to a child in the pool area and asked the child to let him in. The child did just that.”
After Timothy Rice, 41, a convicted sexual predator, was accused of playing with or attempting to make contact with children at pools in Englewood and North Port, officials at area communities have had an heightened sense of protection.
“We are more diligent today,” a representative of Toledo Club Apartments said of her complex’s two swimming pools. “We keep an eye on them and we have a courtesy officer watch them. At night, the pools are locked and monitored by security.”
In the last few weeks, unidentified men have approached young women in area community or private pools. In each case, the men did not have the authority to be in the pool.
Rice was one of them; another unidentified man allegedly approached two young teenagers at a North Port community, asking them if they’d like to grab drinks and food. The girls were able to apparently scare him off by mentioning one of their fathers was a police officer.
The girls had mocked him when he told them he was 19; they said he was far older than that. One of the teens said the man made her feel “weird.”
In that case, it is believed he approached them after someone granted him access. It’s unknown if it was accidental or intentional.
“You have to be suspicious,” Taylor said. “If they aren’t supposed to be there, don’t let them in.”
In Englewood, a woman at the Heron Creek apartment complex keeps an active eye on the pool.
“Most of us who work here, live here,” she said. “I have an apartment right by the pool. I check on who is in there. And I ask all the other staff to do so as well.”
