NORTH PORT — Deputies arrested a Port Charlotte woman with “an extensive criminal record” who reportedly held a woman in a garage against her will and hit her in the eye with a “full-size axe.”
India Priscilla Pertee, 33, faces three felony charges, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, according to a report released this week form the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened Aug. 24 on the 3000 block of Blockton Road, North Port, the report states.
The victim told police she went there to see an acquaintance, and Pertee and a man were waiting for her in the garage. Deputies did not identify the man in their report.
The woman said she and Pertee had “issues between them regarding instances in the past.” The unidentified person demanded the victim sit down and hand over her phone. After 30 minutes, when she tried to leave, Pertee shouted, “Don’t let that b— leave,” and blocked her exit, the report states.
The alleged victim told officers Pertee had a “full size axe” in her hand. After she attempted to leave again, Pertee struck her in the left eye with the butt of the axe, the report states.
The other person demanded the victim sit down and give her phone and the password to him, so he could look through the phone and determine if she had called the police on India in previous incidents. After looking through her phone, the man smashed it on the ground, the report states.
Officers interviewing the victim the next day reported her eye was severely bruised, according to court records. The victim told the officer she could not return to work because of the injury.
Officers reported the victim retold the same story as the previous day with a few minor inconsistencies. She had told officers Pertee had smashed her phone with the back of the axe. She told officers after Pertee hit her with the butt end of the axe, she swung the axe around and shouldered the weapon.
According to police records, Pertee’s criminal history includes charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery on a person 65 or older, and multiple battery charges.
Deputies booked Pertee into the Sarasota County jail on the felony charges. They also charged her with criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, for breaking the woman’s cell phone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.