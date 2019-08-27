NORTH PORT — Students at Toledo Blade Elementary School endured a lockdown Tuesday morning after a power surge activated the school's alarm system.
The power surge, which occurred at about 9 a.m., also caused flickering lights and computer blips in many classrooms, said district spokeswoman Kelsey Whealy.
Students followed the lockdown protocol until the school's resource officer and assigned staff were able to confirm there was no actual threat to campus, Whealy said.
The lockdown was lifted after about 10 minutes.
"We are proud of our staff and students who responded just as they do during our normally practiced drills," the school said in a Facebook post. "The constant awareness to school safety was evident in the actions of everyone this morning."
The school's SRO and assigned staff contacted the district to report the system glitch. The matter is still being investigated by the district's facility and security teams, Whealy said.
