NORTH PORT — As Hurricane Dorian approaches the state, residents should be preparing for their pets as well as themselves.
The ASPCA recommends pet owners get an alert sticker and place it on their windows or front doors. The alert sticker will let know rescuers know that pets are in the home.
Pet owners should not leave pets behind or abandon pets and should plan to take their pets when they evacuate.
According to the ASPCA, if it's not safe for you, it's not safe for your pets.
The Humane Society of the United States recommends that pet owners should not wait for evacuation orders, but evacuate with their pets early. If you cannot bring your pets, check with local veterinarian offices or shelters to see if they can provide temporary shelter.
Tim Norell, at the Gulf Coast Scratching Post, advises owners to have larger kennels for their pets to move around in while in the shelters, and to have space for litter boxes.
Animals should also be up to date with all their vaccines and rabies shots, owners should have documentation for their pets as well.
On the pet hospital's blog post, there is also information on how to register for Sarasota County Evacuation Centers, which are all pet friendly. Pet owners should also identify, which hotels accept animals during an evacuation.
In a graphic from Pug Rescue of Florida on Facebook residents should be preparing a hurricane kit for their pets, and have a plan in place.
Pet owners should prepare five to seven days worth of non-perishable food for pets, a pet first aid kit, seven plus days of water, comfort toys and blankets.
Pets should be microchipped and have on identification tags, and owners should have photos of their pets with information — photos can either be on their phones or physical photos.
Have extra carriers, leashes, potty pads, litter and disposable litter boxes, experts said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.