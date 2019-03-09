The 2019 North Port High School prom season began recently with a fashion show at the North Port Performing Arts Center, sponsored by Charlotte Bridal.
The theme for this year’s prom is “Enchanted Garden” with colors olive and ivory; and the signature elements would be candlelight and greenery.
Prom is May 4 at the Venice Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.