Noah's Ark Preschool on Sumter Blvd in North Port held its annual Christmas program on Dec. 12. The program was held outdoors on a beautiful evening in the yard with five bible-themed scenes set up where children and their families were treated to a short bible story portrayed by young actors. The last stop was where the children could pick a treat to complete the program.
featured
Preschool gets the meaning of the holiday
- SUN PHOTOS BY DONNELL BATES
-
- Updated
- 0
Trending Now
-
North Port's Sabal Trace to become Central Parc, 500 homes plus retail
-
Association censures, expels North Port's former city manager
-
Better health care on North Port's horizon, medical complex gets OK'd
-
State: Sarasota County Schools caused 'irreparable harm' to students
-
Tow truck driver hurt in I-75 rollover crash near North Port
Trending Now
-
North Port's Sabal Trace to become Central Parc, 500 homes plus retail
-
Association censures, expels North Port's former city manager
-
Better health care on North Port's horizon, medical complex gets OK'd
-
State: Sarasota County Schools caused 'irreparable harm' to students
-
Tow truck driver hurt in I-75 rollover crash near North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.