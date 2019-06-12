Preschoolers graduate from Gulf Coast SUN PHOTOS BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Students in Gulf Coast Christian Academy on Pan American Boulevard sang to the crowd during their recent promotion ceremony. Many are off to summer camp programs and then kindergarten. PHOTOS PROVIDED Students at Gulf Coast Academy listen as director Kelli Jones talks to them about their time at the center. PHOTOS PROVIDED Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Students in Gulf Coast Christian Academy on Pan American Boulevard in North Port sang to the crowd during their recent promotion ceremony. Many are off to summer camp programs and then onto kindergarten. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Currently Open Website Find a local business NASCAR Standings Latest e-Edition North Port Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
