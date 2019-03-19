npprice041917_C

North Port engineers have been working on a plan to widen Price Boulevard, which has caused a mixed reaction from residents.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY LAUREN COFFEY

North Port officials will discuss the Price Boulevard widening project from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday.

North Port officials are inviting residents to another meeting about the Price Boulevard widening project in Commission Chambers at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Officials said the project is at about the 60 percent design stage.

“This is a great opportunity for North Port residents to ask questions about the status of the project,” the city said in a news release.

City engineers along with consultants plan to present an update on the project.

“Residents who cannot attend the public meeting, are encouraged to call the Department of Public Works at 941-240-8050, or email pwcustservice@cityofnorthport.com for more information.”

Price Boulevard has been eyed as a priority for expansion in the city from what in many places is a two-lane road.

