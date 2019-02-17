NORTH PORT — North Port officials are inviting residents to another meeting about the Price Boulevard widening project
Officials said the project is at about the 60 percent design stage.
“This is a great opportunity for North Port residents to ask questions about the status of the project,” the city said in a news release.
The meeting is from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at Commission Chambers at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
City engineers along with consultants are presenting an update on the project at 6:30 p.m. that night, officials said.
“Residents who cannot attend the public meeting, are encouraged to call the Department of Public Works at 941-240-8050, or email pwcustservice@cityofnorthport.com for more information.”
Price Boulevard has been eyed as a priority for expansion in the city from what in many places is a two-lane road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.