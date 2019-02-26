Prizes galore will be offered to the community at the 33rd Annual Business & Community Expo to be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the George Mullen Activity Center in North Port.
The theme of the 2019 Business & Community Expo is “The Art of Business” and will be held in conjunction with the city of North Port’s “Arts on the Green” on the same day, which will attract additional participants to attend the expo.
The chamber is pleased to announce that Worksite is once again the title sponsor of the Business & Community Expo and will be giving away a door prize every hour at the expo.
Every vendor participating in the Business & Community Expo will be giving away door prizes to the public. The Tampa Bay Rays will be giving away two tickets to a Tampa Bay Rays baseball game every hour. There will be an opportunity for the public to win two grand prizes at the expo: Two tickets on the Key West Express and four tickets to the inaugural Atlanta Braves Spring Training baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays — which is sold out.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce has limited number vendor booths and sponsorship opportunities for businesses and organizations available and will be secured on a first-come/first-served basis.
The Business & Community Expo is designed to allow our chamber members and local businesses/organizations to showcase their products and services to the community and to encourage residents to shop and support local businesses/organizations. The expo is open and free to the public and the first 300 participants will receive a complimentary goodie bags full of wonderful items provided by chamber members.
Business & Economic Development Committee
The Business & Economic Development Committee will hold its monthly committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. today in the second floor community room at the Sarasota Memorial Emergency Room, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road, North Port.
Representatives from the city of North Port, Sarasota County government and the Economic Development Corp. of Sarasota County will provide updates on economic development issues and topics that affect the city of North Port and Sarasota County.
This committee meeting is open to all chamber members and to the public. Doughnuts, fruit, water and coffee will be provided.
Government Relations Committee
The Government Relations Committee will hold its monthly committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at North Port City Hall, Room 244, in North Port.
This committee discusses legislative issues and topics that affect the city of North Port and Sarasota County. North Port Mayor Chris Hanks, along with representatives from the Sarasota County government, Economic Development Corp. of Sarasota County and the Sarasota County Tax Collector’s Office, will provide updates on issues and topics that affect the city of North Port and Sarasota County.
This committee is open to all chamber members and to the public. Doughnuts, fruit, water and coffee will be provided.
Marketing & Communications committee
The Marketing & Communication committee will hold its monthly committee meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, March 1, in the conference room at Charlotte State Bank & Trust, at 4300 Aiden Lane, in North Port. The committee discusses and implements efforts to promote the chamber to chamber members and to the community.
Marketing and promotional efforts include the chamber’s website, Facebook page, social media, publications, events and activities, etc. Individuals with marketing and promotional backgrounds and interests are invited and encouraged to attend this committee meeting. This committee is open to all chamber members and to the public.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northport areachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
