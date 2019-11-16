VENICE — An internet investigation has ended with the arrest of a 64-year-old Venice man on multiple counts of possession of child pornography, Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials reported Friday.
Acting on a tip in September that someone at Daniel Delong’s address downloaded a photo depicting child pornography onto Facebook, detectives went to speak with him on Thursday, according to court documents. They traced the transmission of child pornography to Delong’s personal computer.
Delong, who lives in the 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail in the Myakka River Mobile Home Park, reportedly admitted to viewing thousands of photos and videos of child pornography over several years, reports show. He showed police where to find the images on his computer. Deputies got a search warrant and confiscated electronic equipment containing at least 40 still images and videos of child pornography.
Delong was charged with 40 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of a child sex doll. Deputies booked him into the Sarasota County Jail with no bond set on the pornography charges. He was still in custody as of Friday afternoon.
No court date has been set.
