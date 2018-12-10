During the months of November and December, North Port High School is finishing a series of professional development sessions with teachers.
For the last two in the series of eight, teachers had the choice of 20 different sessions ranging from Excel, Powerpoint, using Youtube for Flipped classrooms, beginning voice lessons and more.
Eight of the sessions had students in the classes presenting the lesson alongside their teachers.
Recently, a Digital Design class took place where those who signed up are learning the basics of PhotoShop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.