NORTH PORT - The plans for the proposed trail along Tropicaire Boulevard in North Port Estates sound impressive.
The 8-foot wide trail would run from Toledo Blade Boulevard to Ponce de Leon Boulevard along the northern limits of the city.
The 6.5-mile route would run along the south side of Tropicaire Boulevard and have room for hikers, walkers, bicyclists and horseback riders.
The problem is the trail is still in the design stage. It is not yet funded - estimated at $3.5 million - and even if completed, it will not hook up to Sarasota County's Legacy Trail, which many proponents are proposing.
"We are hoping and pushing for the trails to connect," said Sharon Donovan, the North Port coordinator of the Friends of the Legacy Trail.
The group is seeking to have its members pressure the city to move the project forward.
"There was a public meeting on the proposal on April 2," Michael Fear, the city's community outreach coordinator, said. "We're still compiling all the comments from those at the hearing."
Comments at the meeting were mixed, Fear said.
"Many want the trail planning to proceed while many residents are worried about the crowd and noise the trail would bring."
Planning for the trail is 60 percent complete, he said.
Fear said the proposed trail would likely be funded in the 2020-21 city budget.
Nothing is being delayed, he said.
"Once we compile all the comments, we will forward them to Peter Lear, the city manager. He will decide if the proposal goes on to the (City) Commission."
However, to Roger Norman, the president of the Friends of the Legacy Trail, the green light to move ahead could not come quick enough.
"Riding a bicycle on the current Tropicaire Boulevard is very risky," he said. "We need to start building this trail."
