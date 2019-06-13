NORTH PORT — For North Port resident Barbara Lockhart, making sure that sandhill cranes are safe is a top priority.
Lockhart noticed that birds were in the Woodlands area of North Port, near Panacea Boulevard. She saw the birds roaming along the road while drivers zipped by.
“I got involved in either August or September of last year,” Lockhart said.
Lockhart said she started traveling a lot along Panacea with her dad to see what the birds would do.
“We got to noticing them being in the streets,” Lockhart said.
She said the birds would walk along the side of the road and feed on the median. Lockhart said the birds are hard to see, and people were speeding.
It all came to a head when a group of birds were crossing the road and Lockhart had to stop her car to ensure that another car didn’t hit the birds.
She said she had to stick her arms out of the car and wave the driver down to get them to slow down. The bird didn’t get hit, but she wants to prevent it from happening in the future.
Local or snowbird?
There are two types of sandhill cranes in the state. The Florida sandhill crane is native to the state. The migratory sandhill crane comes to Florida every winter.
According to FWC spokeswoman Melody Kilborn, the bird population increases in the winter months when the migratory sandhill cranes arrive.
While the northern cranes come to Florida the animal does not nest here, according to Kilborn.
The birds tend to be spread out through the South Florida region and up through Central Florida. Sandhill cranes don’t populate the Florida Panhandle.
According to FWC, the species is threatened in Florida, and the biggest threat is loss of habitat, which is usually due to agriculture or development.
The birds do live in urban areas, and are found near golf courses, residential communities and airports, among other areas.
“(The birds) are protected — it’s illegal to feed them,” Kilborn said.
Feeding the animals can promote aggressive behaviors and cause them to lose their fear of humans. FWC recommends that residents don't feed or handle animals, and keep an eye out for the cranes while on the road.
City protection?
It’s this that has led Lockhart to make some changes throughout the city of North Port. Lockhart is working with North Port Friends of Wildlife in order to protect the birds.
In February, she presented the North Port City Commission with information about the birds. She spent several months watching the birds in the Woodlands area, and has asked residents for help to collect information on the birds.
Lockhart’s presentation includes sightings of the birds she collected between December 2018 and January. In total, 31 birds were spotted along Panacea Boulevard, the time of sightings varied on each day.
The data was being used to ask the city for some signing for the area. The signing process has gone through the city and will receive final approval in July according to Lockhart.
“It’s been done and (it's) back to commission in July,” Lockhart said.
She said the commission is looking at the costs. The discussion is slated for July 23, according to Lockhart.
Due to the time it has taken, she says she has put up her own signs in the area.
“Because it’s taking so long, I paid for a temporary sign permit,” Lockhart said.
She’d like to see signs in hot spots across the city where the birds frequent. Lockhart has been using an email address where residents can report the birds to her.
She then uses the data sent in by residents to put the information into a spreadsheet. She uses the spreadsheet to pinpoint hot spots where the birds can be found.
“I run the data myself,” Lockhart said.
Along with Panacea Boulevard, she’s had reports of the birds on Biscayne Drive and Price Boulevard. Despite this, she hasn’t gotten much from other residents, but she is hoping that more residents will report sightings.
The only sighting so far in the West Villages has been at CoolToday Park, but she’s hoping more residents will report sightings as time goes on.
If you see a Sandhill Crane in the North Port area, Lockhart asks that you email npfowlsightings@gmail.com. Include the location of sightings, which could be the address, the cross-street or just a general area, total number of cranes seen, including juveniles and the date and time of sighting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.