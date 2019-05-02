NORTH PORT — After two months of living without water and electricity, Heber Mercado fled from Hurricane Maria’s devastation, leaving his loved ones behind in Puerto Rico.
Mercado sought refuge in North Port, moving in with his aunt who quickly became a second mother. But he couldn’t help missing his parents back home, he remembers.
Although his decision to flee was tough, Mercado said he knew he needed to leave.
“It was a very difficult situation for the country,” Mercado said. “It had been two months and there were still utility poles on the ground. There were still trees on the ground. There were still people that couldn’t leave their homes.”
Hurricane Maria ravaged the island in September 2017, with its government stating it killed an estimated 2,975 people and left many residents without electricity for nearly a year.
Mercado had to adapt to a new country, a new culture and a new high school.
He enrolled at North Port High School during his junior year where he soon grew close with a group of friends in his AP Spanish class. They were among the first peers who he could speak to in Spanish and who helped him feel understood.
Despite the hardships Mercado endured, his AP Spanish teacher, Karla Arzuza, notes that he always kept an optimistic outlook.
“Last year, we had a number of Puerto Rican students who came after the storm,” Arzuza said. “I had students, like Heber, who adapted to North Port, but I also had many others who didn’t and decided to move to Orlando, where the Puerto Rican community is significantly larger. But Heber adapted very well. His classmates welcomed him with open arms.”
Arzuza said she admires her student’s ability to adapt to difficult circumstances, adding that he has become a great example for the North Port community, as well as the Latino community.
“I’ve never heard Heber complain or cry or feel sorry for himself,” Arzuza said. “He’s always trying to do his best and he’s always made an effort to take advanced classes. It amazes me that in less than two years of being here, he’s already completed his graduation requirements.”
After a year of living away from her son, Mercado’s mother moved into an apartment with him in North Port. She arrived at the start of his senior year — a moment Mercado had longed for.
“There’s no one like my mom,” he said. “She knows everything about me ... I wouldn’t change being with her for anything.”
Mercado notes that this year has been a lot easier since being reunited with his mother. The end of his senior year has been marked with new achievements.
Mercado walked into Arzuza’s classroom to find a classmate waiting to tell him he had been nominated for prom king.
Mercado, who didn’t expect to receive the nomination, said he felt proud to represent the Latino community on campus.
“I’m really grateful that I get to participate,” Mercado said. “It’s an experience I know I’ll remember.”
As the end of the year comes to a close and graduation starts to approach, Mercado notes that he has his sights on going to college nearby.
He has been accepted to State College of Florida, where he hopes to finish his associate’s degree before transferring to the University of Tampa or the University of Florida in Gainesville.
Mercado has already started looking into the college classes he will soon register for. But the thought of returning home to Puerto Rico hasn’t left his mind.
“I’d like to go back,” Mercado said. “I miss my country. I wouldn’t change it for anything, but I think I’d have better opportunities here than I’d have back home, so I’d prefer to stay here.”
