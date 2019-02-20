WEST VILLAGES — Homeowners affected by faulty stucco work in homes built by PulteGroup Inc. or its subsidiaries can now begin to file claims.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Tuesday the claims process was now in place for eligible homeowners, according to a news release.
The claims process is part of a multi-million dollar settlement with Pulte who has built several homes throughout Florida.
The claim requires Pulte to fix the faulty homes and pay $4.7 million to current and former homeowners to cover any out-of-pocket expenses.
In the Tuesday statement, Moody said many homeowners in this case paid out-of-pocket for repairs that should have been covered under warranty.
The claims against Pulte began in 2016 after homeowners in Orlando alerted the attorney general’s office, according to an Orlando Sentinel report.
Stucco in homes built by Pulte were cracking and causing leaks leading to mold issues while homebuyers were not told about the issues in the homes, officials said.
It led to a two year investigation by the Attorney General’s Office. It required pay of about $78 million to homeowners across the state who have dealt with the fault stucco in their homes.
The settlement was reached after Pulte spent approximately $64 million to repair affected homes, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
Pulte did not build the homes up to Florida code and failed to disclose the information to homeowners, denied homeowner repair claims without adequate inspections, and withheld customer deposits in certain instances, according to the state.
Pulte Homes Company LLC is part of Atlanta-based Pulte Homes Group and has some 65 communities across Florida — several homes built by the company are in Lakewood Ranch and Babcock Ranch.
Pulte also has homes in Florida under three other brands, Centex, DelWebb and DiVosta. The settlement includes homes built under these brands.
DiVosta is the builder for IslandWalk in the West Villages and has built homes in Palmer Ranch and Lakewood Ranch in Sarasota.
The settlement directs Pulte to repair the homes and compensate homeowners who have been affected by the poor stucco work and any damages caused. Pulte will repair brand new homes up to two years as of July 1, 2018 with a 1/16-inch or greater excessive stucco cracking and paint area.
Pulte is also required to seal any other opening that may allow water intrusion, according to the settlement. Homes between two years and 10 years as of July 1, and have an exterior crack over the wood frame that is 1/8 inch or greater Pulte will repair and repaint, it said.
Pulte will not have to repair homes that have not been continuously occupied since July 1 or homes that are between two and five years old that have not been repainted. Pulte also has to pay for a third-party inspector for the repaired homes to make sure they are up to code.
Homes older than 10 years as of July 1 are not included in the settlement and do not need to be repaired.
To make a repair claim under the agreement, homeowners can submit claims to Pulte for evaluation. This agreement also includes former homeowners as well.
Claims can be submitted by emailing Pulte at flstuccosettlement@pulte.com or by obtaining a mail-in claim form by calling 1-844-927-4234.
While homeowners looking for reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses can contact the settlement claims administrator A.B. Data, Ltd. at 1-800-232-3154 to obtain a form or they can download a form by visiting www.florida-ag-pultesettlement.com.
