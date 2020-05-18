NORTH PORT — A 22-year-old Punta Gorda man died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate-75 near the Sumter Boulevard exit in North Port.
The Florida Highway Patrol issued a report this morning. The man, who is unnamed in the report, was headed south when he left the road and crashed into a metal pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened at 11:40 p.m. Sunday, and the southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours during the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.