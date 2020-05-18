Police lights

NORTH PORT — A 22-year-old Punta Gorda man died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate-75 near the Sumter Boulevard exit in North Port.

The Florida Highway Patrol issued a report this morning. The man, who is unnamed in the report, was headed south when he left the road and crashed into a metal pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at 11:40 p.m. Sunday, and the southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours during the investigation.

