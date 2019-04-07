SARASOTA — What began with a lot of barking three years ago, is now ending with barely a whine.
If Sarasota County commissioners agree Tuesday, county attorneys will file with the 12th Judicial Circuit Court a joint stipulation bringing to an end a legal challenge to the county’s puppy mill ordinance.
Passed in early 2016, the ordinance banned the retail sale of puppies and kittens in the county beginning on Jan. 27, 2017.
That gave retail establishments selling these animals a year to come into compliance.
But three months before the ordinance took effect, BKG Pets and owner Lamar Parker Jr. sued the county challenging the legality of the ordinance.
Now, according to county documents, the business plans to cease operations when their current lease expires in July, making the matter moot. Attorneys for both the county and the business have prepared and signed a joint stipulation and order to be filed with the court if commissioners give their blessing to the recommendations from the county attorney’s office.
BKG Pets and Parker operate a franchise Petland store on Fruitville Road in Sarasota.
While the business was unsuccessful in its attempt to gain a restraining order preventing enforcement of the ordinance, the county, according to the stipulation, did not attempt to enforce it while the lawsuit was pending.
In addition, through motions and hearings, the county successfully defended the ordinance from several of the legal challenges raised by the business, although several claims still remained to be decided.
With the closing of the business, those claims will remain undecided, according to the stipulation.
The stipulation also provides that the county will not enforce the ordinance until the business ceases operation on July 1.
Commissioners will meet Tuesday in commission chambers at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice and again Wednesday in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota. The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. each day.
Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meetings, and agendas are available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab.
